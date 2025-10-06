IPOH: The MARA Education Foundation (YPM) has disbursed immediate cash assistance of RM1,000 to the next of kin of each Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student involved in the bus crash on the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding, Gerik, early Monday morning.

MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the aid aimed to ease the burden on the victims’ families, most of whom came from modest or underprivileged backgrounds.

“Today, I had the opportunity to represent Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in visiting the victims of the bus crash involving UPSI students at the JRTB and in handing over the assistance.

“So we hope this immediate RM1,000 contribution can help reduce the burden of the families who came today to visit the victims of this truly heartbreaking tragedy,“ he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

In the incident that occurred at about 1.10 am on the JRTB near Tasik Banding, Gerik, 15 UPSI students were killed in a crash involving a tour bus and a Perodua Alza.

The bus, carrying 42 UPSI students, was en route from Jertih, Terengganu, to the university campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak.