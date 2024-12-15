MARA urges Che Ta, son to discuss nearly RM1m debt

BUTTERWORTH: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has once again urged actress Rozita Che Wan and her eldest son, Ammar Effendy, to visit its office to discuss the repayment of a nearly RM1 million debt.

Its chairman, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, reiterated his call for the 51-year-old actress, known as Che Ta, to engage with MARA and settle the debt.

He said that so far, neither Che Ta nor her lawyer had approached MARA on the matter.

“The bankruptcy filing will proceed. This is not the first court action, it is the second. The most crucial step now is to discuss the matter with us.

“It is equally important to repay the loan because it has been outstanding since 2017,“ he told reporters after attending the 2024 Penang Barisan Nasional Convention here today.

The media previously reported that MARA’s legal division is now in the process of filing for bankruptcy against Che Ta and Ammar Effendy for failing to settle the nearly RM1 million loan since 2017.

This action comes after the actress failed to settle her debt within seven years, despite various efforts by MARA to recover the loan, including taking legal action.