Marine biologist loses RM500k to police impersonation scam

IPOH: A marine biology officer lost RM500,000 after falling victim to a phone scam syndicate in an incident last May.

The 44-year-old victim, employed by a private company, lodged a police report at the Ipoh District Police Headquarters yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin stated that initial investigations revealed the victim received a call on May 14, 2025, from an unknown number accusing him of involvement in money laundering.

The following day, another caller posing as a police officer from Pahang Police Contingent Headquarters connected him to a supposed Bukit Aman investigating officer.

Believing the syndicate’s claims, the victim transferred RM500,000 via online transactions and ATMs to nine different accounts.

Noor Hisam warned the public against trusting unsolicited calls from individuals claiming to represent authorities such as the police, Inland Revenue Board, banks, or courier services.

“Do not panic if asked to transfer money to a security account or share banking details. End the call and verify with official agencies,“ he advised. – Bernama