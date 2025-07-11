Rider places food on ground, customer shares frustration

ORDERING food when you’re starving is fine—unless the delivery rider ruins your mood by messing up the order or the delivery method.

A user has shared her bitter experience with a p-hailing rider, who took a leap with his delivery method by placing the food on the ground, in front of a ramp in the middle of a multi-storey building.

The victim of this incident said the rider placed the food in an odd spot even though she was there to pick it up from him.

In the chat’s screenshot, he claimed that she told him to place the food there, which she denied, and said he had only called her once to remind her to collect the food from the ground floor.

She said she went down quickly to get the food from him, not wanting to burden him with a long wait, but he still chose to place it there—literally in the middle of a roundabout-like-lobby, where vehicles pass through.

The user said this was her first time encountering poor delivery service from the company, although she regularly orders food, and she was asking for help to report the rider.

Netizens advised her to report the incident through the Help Centre on the order page in the app and request a refund.

A user, who claimed to be a fellow p-hailing rider, said even he feels frustrated with fellow riders’ problematic behaviour like this.

“The task is to handle and deliver the food properly. Will the rider like it if his food is being delivered this way as he did?” he questioned.

“The longest I’ve waited for a customer is 10 minutes because I’m the relaxed type. If I’ve called 4 or 5 times and they still don’t answer, only then will I call customer service.

“But this type (of rider) is just rushing orders to quickly hit their target. Even if you call customer service, you have to wait 10 minutes before they tell you to dispose of the food,” he added from a rider’s perspective.

Another rider also said that fellow riders should learn to respect the food. He said he usually thinks twice even when customers request him to place the food on the floor, because it is not respectful to the food.