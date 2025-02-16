JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Marine Police seized scheduled e-waste worth over RM71 million, believed to have been brought in illegally from other countries, when they raided three factory premises in the Ulu Tiram area between 6.10 am and 11 am on Friday (Feb 14).

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said that the seizure was made in collaboration with the Johor Department of Environment (DOE) and the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) under Op Taring Landai, following information received from the public.

He said preliminary investigations found that three premises were involved in illegally storing and processing scheduled e-waste, with two foreign factory workers, aged 33 and 35, also arrested.

“The seized items included 1,369 jumbo gunny sacks containing various metals such as iron, tin and copper, as well as an estimated 2,379 tonnes of automotive and electronic components and plastics. Also seized were 47 machines of various types.

“In addition, 28 pallets containing various metals, automotive and electronic components and plastics, weighing about 22.4 tonnes, were also seized,” he said in a statement today.

He added that other seized items included 19 square tanks containing automotive components and iron powder, weighing an estimated 41 tonnes, as well as 13 piles of iron and automotive components, weighing about 55 tonnes.

“Also seized were 10 gas cylinders, three mobile phones, two iron crucibles, one iron furnace, and one aluminium basket containing automotive components, estimated at two tonnes. All the seized items, valued at RM71,523,340, have been handed over to the Johor DOE.

“The case is being investigated under Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63; Sections 18(1), 19, and 34(A)(6) of the Environmental Quality Act 1975, as well as By-Law 3(1) & 50(1) on Trade, Business & Industrial Licensing by MBJB 2016,” he said.