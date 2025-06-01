GEORGE TOWN: Marine police arrested two male foreign nationals and seized 4,120 cartons of cigarettes, worth RM847,616 including tax, in a raid on an unnumbered premises in Butterworth yesterday.

Marine Police Region 1 commander ACP Rusley Chi Ari said the raid was carried out by a Marine Intelligence Unit (URM) as part of Operation Taring Landai in the area at about 1 pm.

“Both suspects were taken to the Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police headquarters (IPD) for further action under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and the Immigration Act 1959/63,“ he said in a statement today.

Rusley said that according to records throughout last year, a total of 2,168 arrests were made involving confiscation worth over RM42 million for various offences.

He said the Marine Police Region 1 team, led by a senior police officer and six junior officers from the URM around the Butterworth area, launched Operation Taring Landai from Jan 3 until yesterday.

He also said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), through the Marine Police team, is always committed to combating the smuggling of goods, especially via sea routes.

“Intelligence information will be strengthened with the cooperation of various agencies within and outside the PDRM to ensure the sovereignty of the country’s laws is preserved,“ he added.