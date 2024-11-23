Marine police record 7,103 cases, seize goods worth RM210m from January to October

LAHAD DATU: The Marine Police Force (PPM) recorded 7,103 cases involving the confiscation of goods worth RM210 million between January and October this year.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the confiscated items included drugs, cigarettes, liquor, smuggled petrol and diesel, as well as land and sea wildlife.

“On behalf of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) leadership, we maintain that PPM should remain under PDRM despite prior (discussions) about placing it under the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA),” he told reporters after attending the PPM 77th Anniversary Celebration at the Region 4 PPM Operations Headquarters in Lahad Datu here today.

Razarudin said the celebration demonstrated PDRM’s ongoing presence in the state, especially in the east coast area due to the many challenges posed by illegal immigration.

According to him, PDRM had successfully reduced kidnapping cases in Sabah, with no new incidents of kidnap-for-ransom (KFR) reported in the state since 2020.

“We hope this issue will continue to be monitored with appropriate action taken by PPM and every agency under the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM),” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Razarudin expressed his appreciation to the Sabah government for its continuous support of PPM in safeguarding the state’s waters, particularly on the east coast.