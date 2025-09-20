Maritime Academy offers life-saving blood to hospital

MALACCA: The Malaysian Maritime Academy (Alam) joined hands with Hospital Melaka to organise a blood donation drive on its campus here to help replenish the hospital’s blood reserves while fostering civic responsibility among its students and staff.

The drive, which took place last Saturday, witnessed a strong turnout from the Alam community, demonstrating the institution’s commitment to produce not only skilled maritime professionals but also caring citizens.

Alam chief executive Dr Kapt Manivannan Subramaniam said the partnership with Hospital Melaka was a natural extension of the academy’s community engagement efforts.

He explained that the initiative also aligned with Alam’s broader mission to develop competent mariners who are socially responsible.

“Hospital Melaka plays a vital role in safeguarding community health. Alam saw an opportunity to support that mission by mobilising our students and staff for a life-saving cause.

“Blood donation is a simple yet powerful act of solidarity, and we wanted to show that maritime professionals are just as committed to serving on land as they are at sea.

“We believe in shaping not just skilled mariners but also responsible citizens as our corporate social responsibility framework emphasises community engagement, humanitarian support and national development,“ he said.

Manivannan expressed optimism that adequate blood would be collected for a meaningful contribution to the hospital.

“Personally, I’ve always believed that service should be woven into the DNA of every organisation. Seeing Alam members step forward to donate blood, knowing it could save lives, fills me with pride and hope.

“Most importantly, we want this blood donation drive to spark a culture of giving within the maritime community because their role doesn’t end at the shoreline, but extends into every domain where service is needed,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Hospital Melaka’s public relations officer for its Transfusion Medicine Department, Azrafizie Abu Aman, applauded Alam’s participation and shared insights on the significance of the initiative and current state of blood supply.

“Alam plays a pivotal role in encouraging younger generations to take part in blood donation, and we tend to recruit many new and younger donors from public and private universities through such initiatives.

“Hospital Melaka’s blood stock is currently in a healthy state but blood donation must continue without pause due to the short shelf life of platelets,” he said. “However, donors with AB blood type are advised to hold their donations temporarily due to a surplus.”

He said donating blood is a powerful act of love and priceless gift of life, where every drop truly counts in raising awareness despite the challenges, especially during Ramadan month.

“Donating blood is good for your health and crucial for society. Without blood donors, we cannot assist patients in need,” he told theSun.

“One of the major challenges cited is maintaining consistent blood stock, especially during festive seasons like Ramadan when fewer donors come forward. To solve this problem, I strongly urge more non-Muslims to donate during Ramadan to bridge the gap.”

Azrafizie initially said the target was to collect 150 pints of blood, with a minimum goal of 100 pints considered acceptable given stock levels and hospital requirements.

A total of 164 individuals registered to donate, with 109 successfully donating so far and 55 deferring due to various reasons, including being underweight, or having low haemoglobin levels, recent surgeries and insufficient rest.

The drive was more than just a blood donation campaign as it symbolised a sense of unity and commitment to society, showcasing that maritime professionals stand ready to serve both on land and at sea.