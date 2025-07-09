Married couple charged for illegal haj pilgrimage organisation in Seremban

SEREMBAN: A married couple pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today for allegedly organising an unlicensed haj pilgrimage.

Mhd Lihan Sabari, 60, and his wife Noor Nisrin Mahlim, 58, were charged with accepting RM81,000 from a woman to arrange the religious trip without approval from the Pilgrims Fund Board.

The offence occurred between April 4 and 7 at a bank branch in Mantin. Under Section 27(1)(a) of the Tabung Haji Act 1955, the couple could face a minimum fine of RM100,000 or up to one year in jail for a first offence. Repeat offenders risk fines up to RM500,000 or five years imprisonment.

Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam granted bail at RM12,000 each, with conditions including surrendering their passports and monthly police reporting. The case will next be mentioned on August 11 for document submission.

Deputy public prosecutor Syamimi Farhana Muhammad A Aziz led the prosecution, while lawyer Mohd Razak Sharif represented the accused.