MATF seizures exceed RM960 million in 2025 with 36% increase

PUTRAJAYA: The Multi-Agency Task Force has recorded significantly stronger achievements in the third quarter of 2025 with successful operations and seizures valued at RM960.73 million.

This represents a notable 36% increase compared to the RM705.55 million recorded during the same period last year.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner and MATF deputy chairman Tan Sri Azam Baki stated that this improvement demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated enforcement efforts in curbing corruption, smuggling, and money laundering.

He revealed that in 2024, MATF arrested 34 civil servants and 27 civilians, with 25 of the civil servants facing 352 corruption charges while eight others faced disciplinary action.

This year’s greater success was achieved through six major operations conducted in collaboration with the Inland Revenue Board, Bank Negara Malaysia, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, and CyberSecurity Malaysia.

Operations carried out in 2025 included Op White targeting misappropriation of government contracts for milk powder worth RM174.7 million, Op Kingfruit addressing durian investment fraud amounting to RM16.15 million in Raub, and Op X tackling cryptocurrency fraud worth RM28.6 million.

Additional operations included Op Sikaro against cigarette and tobacco smuggling valued at RM218 million, Op Metal targeting iron and e-waste smuggling worth RM332.5 million, and Op Karen addressing diesel and petrol smuggling amounting to RM190.8 million.

As the lead agency of MATF, the MACC will continue to strengthen intelligence, investigations, and cooperation with both domestic and international counterparts, including efforts to ensure that recovered assets are channelled into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad Recovery Trust Account.

This achievement demonstrates that efforts to combat corruption and financial crimes are being carried out in an integrated, transparent, and effective manner with the ultimate goal of returning the people’s money to the government.

MATF was established in 2018 by the Malaysian government in response to the 1MDB scandal with the key objective of tracking, freezing, and seizing assets acquired illegally through corruption or money laundering.

Led by the MACC, the MATF brings together a coalition of key government agencies including the Attorney General’s Chambers, Bank Negara Malaysia, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Inland Revenue Board, the Customs Department, and the Ministry of Finance to coordinate investigations, legal action, and asset recovery. – Bernama