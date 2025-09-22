MOT warns zero tolerance for KLIA taxi touts after tourist scam

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport has issued a stern warning that it will not tolerate taxi touting activities at Kuala Lumpur International Airport terminals 1 and 2.

Minister Anthony Loke said the Road Transport Department arrested a taxi tout involved in deceiving a foreign tourist at KLIA Terminal 2 with a highly inflated fare.

A viral social media post reported that a foreign tourist was cheated by a taxi tout at KLIA Terminal 2 two days ago.

The tourist was initially offered a fare of 60 ringgit but was later forced to pay 800 ringgit before being allowed to leave the car.

Loke immediately instructed JPJ to track down the vehicle involved in this incident.

Following an undercover operation at KLIA yesterday, JPJ successfully apprehended the driver and seized the vehicle on the spot.

An investigation paper has been opened for further action against the arrested driver.

Loke shared photos of the seized car and commended JPJ for its swift response to the incident.

The incident went viral on September 15 and involved a foreign visitor looking for a bus to his hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

A local man approached the tourist and offered a taxi ride for 60 ringgit.

Upon arrival near the hotel, the driver refused to stop and instead diverted to a secluded area.

The driver then demanded a staggering 836 ringgit, which was over 14 times the originally agreed fare, before letting the passenger go. – Bernama