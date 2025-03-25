KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) has been given a target to increase the country’s export value of goods by five per cent to RM1.58 trillion in 2025.

Chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the target was conveyed by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz following the success of the agency in exceeding the export value of goods of RM1.5 trillion last year.

“Alhamdulillah, by the end of 2024, we have managed to record RM1.51 trillion, an increase of approximately RM10 billion from the actual target. This is yet another amazing success.

“Fast forward to 2025, we see that we may face several challenges, including uncertainty in terms of geopolitical tensions, a trade war which is now being called a tech (technology) war, as it is not a trade war anymore,” he told the media at the MATRADE 2025 Iftar ceremony today.

Reezal Merican said MATRADE will formulate new strategies throughout the year in response to decisions made by global trading powers, especially the United States (US).

“In 2025, we need to see what is happening in the US, what decisions are being made in the US, (so) we need to craft new strategies.

“The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry has also held meetings to deliberate specifically on this issue,” he added.