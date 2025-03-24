Mawilla 4 to be strategic submarine transit point – Navy chief

KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) base to be built in Muara Tebas as the Region 4 Naval Headquarters (Mawilla 4) will serve as a strategic transit point for submarines, said Navy Chief Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain.

He said this is due to the site’s favourable maritime conditions, with naturally deep waters reaching 14 metres, making it a suitable and strategic location.

“As a submarine transit point, there should be no issue. However, to use it as a forward operating base for submarines, I would say there is a possibility.

“As for surface vessels, we will assess its suitability for berthing and resupply operations,“ he told a press conference after visiting the Mawilla 4 project site here today.

He added that the depth and size of the location could also accommodate ships measuring between 100 and 120 metres in length.

Mawilla 4 was initially planned for construction in Samalaju, Bintulu, but was relocated to Muara Tebas due to various factors.

Commenting on the feasibility study for the base, Zulhelmy said it is being conducted by the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), which owns the project site, and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

“SEDC is carrying out the study, and the construction process will take about three years once approval is obtained from the Ministry of Defence.

“We need to align this with the 13th Malaysia Plan budget, as this is a priority project for the Malaysian Armed Forces. If early approval is granted, we can start construction even sooner,“ he said.

He also said that, based on the original project plan, no residents from Kampung Goeblit or the surrounding areas would be relocated.

According to him, the construction of Mawilla 4 will not affect settlements in the area but will instead bring prosperity to the local community.

Also present were Chief of Defence Force Gen Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar and SEDC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Hussain.