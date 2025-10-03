May 6 decision on Najib’s representation to drop RM27 mln SRC money laundering charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision on Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s representation to drop his three other money laundering charges involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM27 million will be known on May 6.

High Court Judge K. Muniandy set the date after deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul informed the court that the prosecution was requesting a new case management date to update on the outcome of the representation.

“The representation submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) in August 2023 has yet to be decided. Therefore, we request a suitable case management date to inform the court of the decision,“ he said during today’s case management.

Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, told the court that the defence would send an additional letter to the AGC tomorrow.

“The letter seeks feedback on the representation submitted to the AGC in August 2023,“ he said.

Muhammad Shafee also applied for the previously set trial dates, from May 19 to 23 and April 21 to 25, 2025, to be vacated as he was handling the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case and two other criminal cases.

Judge Muniandy allowed the trial dates to be vacated and set May 6 for case management, during which the prosecution will provide an update on the representation.

On Feb 3, 2019, the former prime minister claimed trial to the three charges of money laundering by accepting illegal proceeds amounting to RM27 million through his three AmPrivate Banking accounts at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, AmBank Group Building, Jalan Raja Chulan on July 8, 2014.

He was charged under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment of up to five years, or both upon conviction.

The former Pekan MP is currently serving a jail term in Kajang Prison for the misappropriation of RM42 million in the SRC International funds case.

On Sept 2, 2022, he filed a petition for a royal pardon, following which on Jan 29 the Pardons Board halved his jail term from 12 to six years and reduced the fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.