JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi urged tourism industry players to enhance their hospitality services and improve English proficiency in preparation for Visit Johor Year 2026.

He emphasised that both aspects are essential to ensure a satisfying experience for domestic and international tourists, encouraging them to continue choosing Johor as their preferred travel destination.

“In any business, it is crucial to provide the best service to ensure tourists are drawn to return again and again. We don’t want them to visit Johor just once,” he said.

“Likewise, proficiency in English is a fundamental skill that must be strengthened to attract more international visitors to the state,” he told reporters after the Visit Johor Year 2026 Townhall session organised by Tourism Johor today.

Onn Hafiz noted that 33 tourism infrastructure projects are in progress from last year and this year, with a combined allocation of RM116.35 million.

He said these projects are part of the state government’s efforts to ensure the success of Visit Johor Year 2026, which aims to attract 12 million domestic and international tourists.

“Ongoing projects include the upgrading of Mount Ledang, Phase Two of the Johor Zoo enhancement, the redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Melayu, the opening of the Royal Botanical Garden, and the launch of the Abu Bakar Royal Museum at Istana Besar Johor,” he said.

“It is time to elevate Johor’s tourism sector to its full potential. The state has many attractions that have not been effectively promoted in the past. But all that is about to change,” he added.