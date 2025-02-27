KLANG: The Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) has allocated RM144 million to implement the Klang Sustainable Stormwater Plan (KLASS), a flood mitigation action plan for the next five years.

MBDK Mayor Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain said that the plan is a continuation of the previous project (2021-2024) and will be conducted in phases, involving the remaining 23 projects until 2030.

“Overall, this plan requires a total cost of RM182 million, with RM38 million of it already used wisely in the previous term through 54 flood mitigation projects.

“For the five-year implementation period, MBDK will collaborate with the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) for river widening projects, including upgrading 32 existing retention ponds and building new retention ponds,“ he said to reporters here today.

Abd Hamid said that areas targeted for the plan’s implementation include Sungai Kapar Indah, Jalan Pekan Baru 26, Bandar Sentosa, Bandar Puteri, Bandar Putera, Taman Klang Utama, Taman Teluk Pulai, Taman Setia, Taman Gembira, Taman Palm Grove, Taman Chi Liung and Taman Maznah.

He said that KLASS 2025-2030 includes strategies for the implementation of short, medium, and long-term actions regarding preparations for flood disasters.

“I believe this action plan will provide a stronger direction and strengthen MBDK’s efforts in addressing the flood issues across the Klang district,“ he said.

In a separate development, Abd Hamid said that MBDK has allocated RM6 million for tree maintenance and pruning works across Klang to prevent incidents of falling trees that could potentially cause loss of life.

He said the tender for the works has been finalised and will be awarded to the successful contractor by mid-March, including a team of arborists (tree specialists) who will be appointed.

He also said that the services of arborists are crucial as it is difficult to assess the safety of a tree with the naked eye, particularly in the inner parts of the tree.

“If the experts recommend that a tree should be felled, we will do so, and if the tree is in good condition but could still pose a danger, we will carry out pruning works within three to four months,“ he added.