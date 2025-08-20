MBW Innexus Industrial City to create 37,000 jobs with RM2 billion GDV

JOHOR BAHRU: The MBW Innexus Industrial City project with a gross development value of RM2 billion is projected to create approximately 37,000 employment opportunities across various skill levels.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz confirmed this significant development for Malaysia’s industrial landscape.

He stated that the project represents a major milestone in the nation’s industrial journey.

Tengku Zafrul emphasized that these employment opportunities will generate long-term benefits for Malaysia’s workforce, businesses, and local communities.

“Those 37,000 jobs are not just statistics, but opportunities that will uplift families and transform communities,“ he declared during the project launch.

The minister further explained that MBW Innexus will expand Malaysia’s industrial base significantly.

He noted the project will specifically support small and medium enterprises while strengthening regional competitiveness.

The industrial city spans 296 hectares of prime land located in Tanjung Langsat, Johor Bahru.

This strategic development falls within Flagship D of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

Its positioning places it within Southeast Asia’s industrial “Golden Triangle” connecting Tanjung Langsat, Pasir Gudang, and Singapore’s Jurong.

Tengku Zafrul highlighted the corridor’s unique potential to become the region’s most connected industrial cluster.

“This corridor offers investors unrivalled cross-border supply chain integration,“ he affirmed.

The development will benefit from JS-SEZ’s pilot policies designed to reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

These policies will accelerate investor processes in immigration, customs, and investment approvals.

Talent mobility initiatives will also be streamlined under these special economic zone provisions.

The project’s proximity to leading educational institutions provides additional advantages.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Politeknik Ibrahim Sultan will ensure a steady pipeline of skilled workers.

This educational connectivity will create collaboration opportunities between multinational corporations and local SMEs.

Tengku Zafrul emphasized strong alignment between federal government, Johor state government, and private sector partners.

This collaboration reflects Malaysia’s commitment to being pro-business, pro-investment, and pro-industry.

“Our message is simple: Malaysia is not only a safe place to invest, but a long-term partner for growth,“ he stated.

He concluded that Johor’s strategic location and dynamic economy position it perfectly for next-generation industrial investments. - Bernama