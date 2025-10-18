MCA to field local Sabahan candidates in state election

GEORGE TOWN: MCA will field Sabahan candidates who truly understand the needs, aspirations and sentiments of the people in the upcoming 17th Sabah State Election, said party president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said the candidates to be fielded are individuals born and raised in Sabah, with strong local ties and proven service records in their respective constituencies.

“What’s important is that they are well-known in their areas and have long served the community,” he told reporters after attending the Penang MCA Annual General Meeting here today.

Wee said the list of MCA candidates for the Sabah state election had been discussed at the Barisan Nasional (BN) level and was now awaiting final approval before being announced.

He said the official announcement is expected to be made before Nov 15, which is nomination day, while the launch of the election machinery is scheduled about a week earlier.

On Oct 12, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported as saying that, apart from UMNO candidates, the coalition would also field candidates from MCA and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) in the upcoming state election.

Meanwhile, Wee reaffirmed that MCA remains firmly within the BN family, dismissing speculation that the party might leave the coalition.

“So far, there are no issues. Each party has its own dynamics, but any changes will be discussed thoroughly and in accordance with proper procedures. What matters now is focusing on the work ahead of the Sabah state election,” he said. - Bernama