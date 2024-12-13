PUTRAJAYA: The Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will allocate RM13.7 million to acquire over 2,000 WiFi access points at three institutions of higher learning (IPTs), namely Universiti Malaya (UM), Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) and Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, also the Unity Government spokesman, said the WiFI access points would be installed at the three IPTs from next January.

“Higher Education Minister (Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir) has informed the Cabinet about his ministry’s efforts to equip all public universities with Internet service. Some public universities still face mobile outdoor, coverage-in-building and WiFi problems.

“As for the MCMC, discussions with all these universities began on Dec 5 and chaired by the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, with the vice-chancellors. We hope these three universities will be equipped with WiFi soon,“ he said at the weekly Communications Minister press conference here today.

On Sept 25, Fahmi was quoted as saying that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had instructed the MCMC and the Ministry of Higher Education to swiftly resolve the issue of Internet access at public institutions of higher learning (IPTAs) as many IPTA campuses will be carrying out student admissions soon.

As a result, on Oct 6, Zambry said his ministry was striving to ensure Internet access at all IPTAs was at the highest level and that it was collaborating with the relevant parties, as directed by Anwar who wants the issue of weak Internet access in IPTA to be resolved immediately.