MCMC and Penang govt push Nexus app for better Internet access

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is partnering with the Penang government to encourage wider public use of the MCMC Nexus application. The initiative aims to enhance internet accessibility by leveraging real-time data from users.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil explained that the app enables MCMC to take proactive steps in addressing connectivity issues without waiting for user complaints. “This allows us to instruct telcos more efficiently to resolve problems,“ he said during a visit to the Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) 4G tower in Tanjung Asam, Bayan Lepas.

The event was part of the “Where There Are Roads, There Is Internet” programme. Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Penang Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari, and Bayan Lepas assemblyman Datuk Azrul Mahathir Aziz.

The MCMC Nexus app features real-time internet quality monitoring and speed tests. Data collected is shared directly with MCMC and service providers for immediate network upgrades.

Fahmi, on a two-day working visit to Penang, noted that the Tanjung Asam tower is one of five six-directional 4G MOCN towers built to improve connectivity in underserved areas. Other locations include Ikon Tengkolok and Bukit Putus Scout Camp in Negeri Sembilan, Prima Gambang in Pahang, and Kota Seri Langat Toll Plaza in Selangor.

“This collaboration between MCMC and telcos uses a network-sharing framework, allowing multiple providers to operate from a single tower,“ he said. “These towers support up to six telcos, making them ideal for remote routes with low population density.”

The project received support from state governments and local authorities in securing permits and overcoming engineering challenges due to difficult terrain