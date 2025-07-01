Penang launches Silicon Research and Incubation space to drive IC design industry

GEORGE TOWN: Penang’s mission to lead Malaysia’s integrated circuit (IC) design landscape received a boost with the launch of the Silicon Research and Incubation Space, a high-innovation facility under the Penang Silicon Design @5km+ (PSD@5km+) initiative.

Located at GBS Tech Space in the Bayan Lepas Industrial Park, the 36,000-square-foot purpose-built space marks the beginning of a new era for local IC design, poised to meet the challenges of the global market.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the facility is now home to local IC design companies and technology partners, creating a collaborative platform that brings together the experience, expertise, and vision of local entrepreneurs, many of whom previously served in multinational corporations (MNCs).

He said the facility is envisioned as a one-stop centre designed to cultivate a vibrant community of next-generation artificial intelligence-driven IC design thinkers, engineers and entrepreneurs.

“It provides access to high-specification server environments, cutting-edge lab facilities and industry-standard electronic design automation tools and equipment, which are critical enablers for IC design and development.

“The space is also complemented by an integrated suite of technical consultations, expert mentorships and collaborative development programmes, aimed at accelerating innovation and product readiness,” he told a press conference after the launching ceremony at the GBS Tech Space, here today.

Chow noted that today’s launch reaffirms the state’s commitment to aligning with the National Semiconductor Strategy, and over 45 companies, both local and MNCs, are currently operating in Penang, making it Malaysia’s largest IC design cluster.

Elaborating further, he said the facility is one of three key components under the PSD@5KM+ initiative, the other two being the Chip Design Academy, which is to be launched next week, and the IC Design Digital Park in Bayan Lepas, scheduled for completion this August.

The PSD@5KM+ initiative was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in December last year, with support from RM50 million in federal government funding and RM60 million from the state government.

Chow emphasised that the state’s vision, “Made by Malaysia, designed and developed in Penang”, is becoming a reality as locally designed chips begin to meet global standards and enter international markets.

He said that one of the recent achievements is the development of two advanced chip technology solutions, namely HBM3E and network-on-chip by SkyeChip.

“We are proud that local companies are now not just ‘Made in Malaysia’, but are producing chips that are truly ‘Made by Malaysia’, reinforcing Penang’s position as the Silicon Valley of the East,” he added.