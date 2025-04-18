MCMC completes probe into Jalur Gemilang gaffes

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has completed its investigation into the alleged flag error published on the Facebook page of Kwong Wah Yit Poh and the front page of Sin Chew Daily.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the investigation papers would be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

Fahmi, who is also the MADANI government spokesperson, said that in the case of the newspaper print version, the matter is being investigated by the Home Ministry (KDN) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“There are three areas of investigation - one under KDN via the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, while the police are also investigating under various laws, including the Penal Code and the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act.

“MCMC has also conducted an investigation under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. However, I do not have information on the current status of the other two investigations,” he told reporters at the ‘Eid Synergy’ event organised by the Arts, Live Festivals and Events Association (ALIFE) here today.

On Tuesday, Sin Chew Daily published an illustration of the Jalur Gemilang on its front page as part of its coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia, but the image of the flag was incomplete.

The incident drew criticism from various quarters, including His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who said the newspaper’s management and editorial department should have been more careful and reviewed the materials before publishing.

Following the backlash, the Chinese daily issued an apology and explained that it was an unintentional technical error.

Meanwhile, Kwong Wah Yit Poh was asked by the MCMC on Wednesday to provide an explanation regarding a post on its official Facebook page that featured an incomplete image of the Jalur Gemilang.