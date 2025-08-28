MCMC expands news literacy initiative nationwide through NADI centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will support the “Heard the News? Read With Me” initiative by extending its reach nationwide through its National Information Dissemination Centres.

Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa confirmed that over one thousand ninety nine NADI centres will implement this programme across all regions.

“This initiative will benefit even the remotest communities, from the interiors of Sabah and Sarawak to villages in Kedah and Kelantan,“ he stated during the launch event at IWK Eco Park.

Mohamad Fauzi highlighted that many Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia school leavers still struggle with English comprehension and confidence despite classroom learning.

He noted Malaysia’s twenty sixth position in the 2024 Education First English Proficiency Index as evidence of the need for improved English exposure.

“Language today is not just a tool to communicate; it is also a gateway to opportunity,“ he emphasised.

“English is widely acknowledged as the global language of science, technology, business and diplomacy.”

Mohamad Fauzi stressed that creating daily opportunities to use English remains crucial for language acquisition.

New Straits Times group editor Farrah Naz Karim said the initiative reflects NST’s commitment to accessibility and innovation.

The programme introduces Malaysia’s first QR-coded audio news articles to enhance English proficiency, critical thinking and media literacy.

Readers can scan QR codes on selected articles to access narrated audio versions through their mobile devices.

NADI centres will promote the initiative by providing access to New Straits Times editions and familiarising rural communities with digital content.

The programme launched in conjunction with New Straits Times’ one hundred eightieth anniversary celebrates the newspaper’s enduring legacy.

Mohamad Fauzi described New Straits Times as “a pillar of credibility, connection and national consciousness” that continues to innovate for future generations.

The event was attended by MCMC member Gen Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin and Media Prima Bhd group chairman Datuk Seri Dr Syed Hussian Aljunid. – Bernama