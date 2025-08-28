Malaysian badminton pairs advance to World Championships quarter-finals

NATIONAL top mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei staged a remarkable comeback to secure their place in the World Championships quarter-finals today.

The world number four Malaysian duo overcame Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu with a hard-fought 14-21, 21-19, 21-17 victory after sixty-six minutes of intense play.

This marks their third consecutive win against the Indonesian pair, achieved at the Adidas Arena in Paris.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei will next face India’s Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Cristo, who also came from behind to defeat Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 19-21, 21-12, 21-15.

In another thrilling match, Malaysian pair Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin created an upset by defeating experienced professionals Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie 13-21, 23-21, 21-17 in a fifty-five-minute all-Malaysian encounter.

The world number sixteen pair now faces a formidable challenge against China’s world number two duo Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin, who comfortably defeated Denmark’s Jesper Toft and Amalie Magelund 21-15, 21-11. – Bernama