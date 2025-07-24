MCMC expands Nexus app use at UMS for better internet testing

KOTA KINABALU:** The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is extending the reach of its Nexus application at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) to help students evaluate internet speed, functionality, and overall network performance.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that the app, downloadable on iOS and Android, allows users to detect connectivity problems and assess data coverage in their vicinity.

He also mentioned that the Ministry of Communications is utilising the network sharing policy to foster cooperation among telcos in resolving internet and mobile access challenges.

“We will use data, including from the MCMC Nexus app, to help improve internet quality,” he said.

During his visit, Fahmi inspected UMS’s upgraded Wi-Fi infrastructure, now equipped with 1,010 new access points. Students can now experience campus Wi-Fi speeds between 200 to 300 Mbps.

Fahmi expressed optimism that the enhanced network would provide students with faster, wider, and more secure internet access throughout the university. - Bernama