GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Microsoft AI TEACH programme launched at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) today to enhance the digital capabilities of vulnerable groups among the youths.

The MCMC said that the programme, organised by the commission in collaboration with Microsoft Malaysia and USM, is a Study and Certification (P&P) programme in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is specially designed to improve AI literacy and skills among students.

“Through exposure to topics such as introduction to AI, generative AI, the use of AI to enhance self-marketability and the ethical use of AI, students will be guided to become graduates who are not only tech-savvy but also competitive in the digital economy era.

“The MCMC Microsoft AI TEACH programme targets 150 students under the Siswa Sulung initiative at USM,” it said in a statement today.

Earlier, the programme was officiated by USM Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation Prof Dr Habibah A Wahab at Cahaya Siswa Complex, USM, and it was also attended by MCMC Chief Industry Development Officer Muhammad Razali Anuar and Penang MCMC director Mohd Fitri Hashim.

This initiative reflects the strong commitment of MCMC and Microsoft Malaysia to building a digital learning ecosystem that is inclusive and part of ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide.

The MCMC said that it will also ensure that every Malaysian has the opportunity to participate and contribute to the AI and technology-based economy in the future.

Siswa Sulung is an initiative of the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) that was specifically developed to support first-generation students from B40 families to pursue higher education and aimed at breaking the cycle of poverty through the power of education and future skills.

The selection of students is carried out thoroughly based on certain criteria, such as the B40 household income, socioeconomic background and the ability of parents to own assets.