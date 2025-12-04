LABUAN: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), in collaboration with Microsoft Malaysia and key strategic partners, has launched the MCMC Microsoft AI TEACH programme to strengthen artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities among the Labuan community.

The strategic partners are Labuan Corporation (LC), University Malaysia Sabah Labuan International Campus (UMSKAL), the Labuan Education Department and Social Security Organisation (PERKESO)

In a statement to Bernama, MCMC said the two-day programme is being held across multiple locations, including at UMSKAL, the Labuan Education Department, and two National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) in Kampung Sungai Labu and Kampung Lubok Temiang.

The initiative supports the goals of the Labuan Smart City Action Plan 2030 and is designed to enhance digital literacy and empower the local community through exposure to AI technologies.

An estimated 200 participants are expected to benefit from the programme, which focuses on AI skills development, digital inclusivity, and enhancing workforce employability in a fast-evolving, AI-driven economy.

Participants will be introduced to foundational knowledge of AI, ethical considerations in AI use, as well as practical skills such as resume writing and digital portfolio development.

This holistic approach not only improves participants’ readiness for the job market but also ensures no one in Labuan is left behind in the digital shift.

With the rapid growth of AI and high-tech industries, the programme aims to accelerate the transition of the local workforce towards a more sustainable digital future.

The launch ceremony was officiated by LC chief executive officer Mohd Sukuran Taib.

Also in attendance were Federal Territory MCMC state director Faisal Hamdi Mohammed Ghouth and UMSKAL director Associate Professor Dr Mohamad Rizal Abdul Hamid.