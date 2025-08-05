MCMC probes trio over viral leftovers video given to homeless man

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has taken statements from three individuals linked to a controversial video that went viral on social media. The clip, which showed them offering leftover food to a homeless man, triggered widespread backlash online.

MCMC confirmed that the individuals were questioned today at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters in Johor. Authorities seized three mobile phones and SIM cards as part of the investigation.

The commission stated that the video contained highly offensive content, provoking public anger and touching on sensitivities within Malaysia’s multiracial society. The case is being probed under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries penalties of up to RM500,000 in fines, two years’ imprisonment, or both.

A Bernama check on TikTok revealed that the nearly two-minute video had been shared by multiple accounts. The footage showed three young men placing chicken bones in a rice packet before handing it to a homeless man sleeping on the sidewalk. - Bernama