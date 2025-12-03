KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today published Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) to clarify the considerations in the action taken regarding the recent case that touched on the sensitivities of the 3R (royalty, religion and race) involving Maestra Broadcast Sdn Bhd.

According to the FAQ, after the incident, the top management of Maestra Broadcast was summoned to MCMC to provide an explanation, and they were advised to ensure strict content control.

In addition, they were also advised to ensure compliance with content guidelines and provide ongoing training to staff to avoid violations of the law.

“After taking into account that the content involved an issue of public interest that had created racial and religious conflict, a compound of RM250,000 has been imposed on the company in question.

“Under the amendments to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, the maximum penalty is a fine of RM500,000 and imprisonment for up to two years or both,” according to the FAQ.

The FAQ stated that MCMC had opened an investigation paper based on complaints received under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 against a video content that allegedly insulted Hinduism.

Investigations found that the video content was uploaded on the official TikTok platform @era.je, operated by Maestra Broadcast. In this regard, the Attorney-General Chambers has decided to impose a compound on the company, it said.

On the license suspension notice, MCMC said that after considering various factors and written submissions submitted by Maestra Broadcast, the company’s license was not suspended because there were immediate corrective actions taken, including a public official apology.

On a question regarding the difference in compound in the case of Maestra Broadcast and Harith Iskander and Cecelia Yap, who uploaded offensive content and comments involving Islam on Facebook on 18 Jan 2025, the FAQ stated that both individuals were imposed a compound of RM10,000.

MCMC explained that the action was taken under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, based on the provisions before the amendment to the principal Act, which came into effect on Feb 11, 2025, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both.