MCMC receives 4,699 requests to remove online gambling, scam content - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has processed 4,699 content removal requests related to online gambling and scams as of January 1 this year, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

“From Jan 1 to today, we have received 4,699 requests, with 72 per cent concerning online gambling and 14 per cent related to scams,“ Fahmi told a press conference after officiating the International Regulatory Conference (IRC) 2025 here today.

He highlighted the government’s proactive approach to combating emerging threats such as scams using manipulated videos and images, commonly referred to as “deepfakes,“ which are generated by artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

As part of these efforts, amendments to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, passed in December last year, have strengthened the legal framework to address such issues.

“We are focused on tackling AI-generated deepfake scams. Legislative enhancements have been introduced in Parliament, and we are fostering strong collaboration with social media platform operators,“ Fahmi added.

He also revealed plans for upcoming workshops involving MCMC and social media platforms to explore practical and long-term solutions.

“These sessions will focus on immediate interventions and strategies for a comprehensive response to this complex issue,“ he added.