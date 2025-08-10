MCMC records statement over false content in Zara Qairina case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has recorded a statement from an individual regarding false content circulated on social media related to the late Zara Qairina Mahathir’s case.

The person was summoned to the Cheras police headquarters yesterday, where a mobile phone and SIM card were seized for investigation purposes.

MCMC stated the content contained false information involving 3R issues (race, religion and royalty), which could mislead the public and disrupt ongoing investigations.

The case is being probed under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries penalties of up to RM500,000 in fines, two years’ imprisonment, or both.

The commission urged the public to avoid sharing unverified claims that could affect the investigation and distress the victim’s family.

MCMC warned that spreading unverified information not only violates ethical standards but may also interfere with legal proceedings.

Zara Qairina, a 13-year-old student, was found unconscious in a drain near her religious school dormitory in Papar on 16 July and pronounced dead the following day.

Her grave was exhumed yesterday on the orders of the Attorney-General’s Chambers to facilitate further investigations into the case. – Bernama