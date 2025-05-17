MCMC removed over 32,000 online scam content in 1Q 2025 -Teo

KULAI: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has removed a staggering 32,436 pieces of online content related to scams between January and April this year, involving losses nearing RM800 million.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching expressed concern over this trend, as the content taken down in the first four months of 2025 was almost half the total removed throughout 2024, which stood at 63,652 items.

“From January to April alone, the content taken down reached 32,436. This means in just four months, we’ve dealt with almost half the volume of what we took down last year. These figures are deeply worrying.”

“According to data from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the financial losses inflicted by online scams have reached RM799 million, almost RM800 million.

“A significant portion of these scams involved fictitious investments, therefore, we urgently need to intensify our efforts to educate the public,“ said Teo at a press conference following the launch of the “Nadi Aspirasi Nasional bersama Anak Muda” (NANBA) programme in Taman Mewah, here today.

Also present at the event were Community Communications Department (J-KOM) deputy director-general (community communications) Suwadi Guliling and the Senai assemblyman Wong Bor Yang.

Teo highlighted that the MCMC had initiated the Safe Internet Campaign (KIS) and had begun implementing cyber awareness programmes in schools across the nation.

To date, nine schools have participated in the KIS programme, including two in Kulai, namely SJKC Kulai Besar and SK Felda Bukit Permai.

“Our aim is to extend this programme to secondary schools and public universities. We also urge schools and educational institutions to collaborate with us in supporting online safety education initiatives,” she said.

Regarding the NANBA programme introduced by J-KOM, the Kulai MP said that the initiative served as a vital platform to strengthen ties between the government and the Indian community, particularly its youth.

She elaborated that NANBA this year focused on empowering the Indian community through various programmes and the dissemination of information regarding government policies.

Kulai district is the first location for the NANBA programme, with plans for expansion to areas with significant Indian communities, such as Perak, Selangor, and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

“The organisation of NANBA fosters strong cooperation between the people and the government, in addition to strengthening communication networks with Indian youth.

“Through this programme, the youth are given exposure to current and upcoming policies and initiatives of the MADANI government, while also encouraging active participation in national development,” she said.

The NANBA programme in Kulai featured various activities, including the Rahmah Sale, exhibitions from government and private agencies, and colouring and poster drawing competitions, which attracted a strong turnout from the local community.