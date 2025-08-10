MCMC removes 2,033 unauthorised product ads from January to August

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) removed 2,033 advertisements promoting unauthorised products and services between January and 1 August this year.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching revealed the figures came from 2,283 complaints received during the same period.

She noted the commission has been actively removing such advertisements since 2022.

“In 2022, MCMC received eight complaints and removed all related ads. In 2023, 439 complaints were received and 390 ads were removed. Meanwhile, in 2024, MCMC received 3,312 complaints and took down 1,643 unauthorised online ads,“ Teo said.

The deputy minister made these remarks during a press conference after launching the Johor-level MADANI MSME Digital Grant Festival 2025 in Permas Jaya.

Teo explained her ministry maintains close cooperation with the Ministry of Health to combat misleading medical or health service advertisements.

“When we receive a complaint from MOH, MCMC will notify social media platform providers to take the advertisement down if it is unauthorised,“ she said.

She added that public complaints about potentially fake medicines undergo verification by health authorities before any removal action occurs.

The enforcement efforts aim to protect consumers from misleading or harmful products circulating online. – Bernama