MCMC removes 31 fake Facebook accounts misusing NSRC name

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has identified and removed 31 fake Facebook accounts that were misusing the name of the National Scam Response Centre.

MCMC emphasised in a statement that such misuse not only misleads the public but also undermines the efforts and focus of the NSRC in protecting society from online fraud.

Official information regarding the National Scam Response Centre can only be obtained through authorised enforcement agency channels according to the commission.

The public has been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious accounts or messages directly to the authorities.

MCMC will continue working closely with the Royal Malaysia Police, NSRC and social media platform providers to curb the spread of fake accounts and information.

This collaboration aims to ensure the safety of internet users throughout Malaysia.

The National Scam Response Centre was established on October 14, 2022 as an operations centre to coordinate rapid response to online financial scams.

Its functions include faster detection of stolen funds and enforcement action against criminals involved in financial fraud. – Bernama