MCMC reports suspicious parcel using chairman’s name to police

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has filed a police report regarding a suspicious parcel delivery that fraudulently used its chairman’s name as recipient.

An initial investigation with the courier company revealed the sender had registered under a pseudonym with a specific phone number since June 2025.

“The courier has recorded 55 complaints against this sender, including 18 cases involving unsolicited deliveries and 37 cases of incomplete or failed deliveries,“ the commission stated.

MCMC confirmed the parcel has been withheld by the courier service for police investigation purposes.

The commission emphasised it treats all suspicious deliveries with utmost seriousness and will maintain full cooperation with authorities to ensure public safety and protect institutional integrity.

It further advised the public to exercise caution when receiving parcels from unknown sources or without prior orders.

“In cases of doubt, the public is advised to immediately contact the authorities or the courier company for verification,“ MCMC added. – Bernama