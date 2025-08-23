Sime Darby Auto ConneXion-Ford (Auto ConneXion), the sole distributor of Ford vehicles in Malaysia, has officially introduced the all-new Ford Ranger WildTrak 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel at Heritage Valley Kuala Lumpur. Positioned as the most powerful WildTrak yet, the new variant combines rugged capability with refined comfort, making it a versatile choice for those who demand both performance and practicality from their pickup.

The highlight of the new model lies under the bonnet, where a class-leading 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel engine produces 250PS at 3,250rpm and an impressive 600Nm of torque from as low as 1,750rpm. This powertrain sets a new benchmark in its segment, paired with a full-time four-wheel drive system and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Drivers can switch between six modes – Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts and Sand – ensuring confident performance across urban roads, highways, and more demanding off-road terrain.

The exterior design reflects its muscular character, featuring Performance LED lighting with best-in-class Matrix LED headlamps, signature C-clamp daytime running lights, and new 20-inch alloy wheels with 255/55 R20 tyres. A full-size spare wheel, V6 badging on the front fender, and power-adjustable side mirrors with puddle lamps add further appeal to the pickup’s premium yet purposeful look.

Inside, the cabin balances practicality with technology-driven comfort. A 12-inch infotainment display with Ford’s SYNC® 4A system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while an 8-inch TFT Multi-Information Display ensures key driving data is easily accessible. Wireless charging, a windscreen-mounted USB port for dashcams, and a modernised interior design bring added convenience to everyday driving.

Ford has also equipped the WildTrak V6 with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance features. Among these are the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Post-Collision Braking. Together, these features offer a higher level of safety and assurance for both drivers and passengers.

Beyond performance and technology, Auto ConneXion is extending value to early buyers. Customers who secure the WildTrak V6 within the launch window will benefit from a complimentary two-year extended service package, a limited-edition cooler bag upon delivery, and an exclusive Ford camping chair for online bookings.

The pickup is offered in four striking colours – Arctic White, Absolute Black, Luxe Yellow and Meteor Grey – with prices starting from RM192,888 (on-the-road without insurance) in Peninsular Malaysia.

Auto ConneXion is also enhancing the ownership experience through expanded aftersales initiatives. The Ford Mobile Service (FMS), which allows vehicles to be serviced at customers’ doorsteps, has been rolled out in Ara Damansara and Petaling Jaya, with more dealerships nationwide set to offer the service soon. Vehicle pick-up and delivery services are also available at these outlets, while Ford’s Express Service network now covers 15 dealers nationwide, making regular maintenance faster and more convenient.

With the arrival of the new Ford Ranger WildTrak 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel, Malaysian buyers now have access to a pickup that blends bold design, powerful V6 performance, cutting-edge technology, and enhanced safety in one uncompromising package.