Defence Ministry opens new tender for army helicopters after King’s decree

KOTA TINGGI: The Ministry of Defence has initiated a new tender process for leasing four helicopters for the Malaysian Army Aviation Unit after cancelling the previous contract with a company that failed to deliver Black Hawk helicopters.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated the new tender closing this September will evaluate multiple factors including helicopter type, asset age, leasing cost, operational lifespan, and flight safety standards.

“The tender for the leasing of four helicopters for Army use has already been opened and during the evaluation we will consider the views that have been decreed by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia,” he told reporters here today.

The ministry cancelled the previous leasing contract last November after the winning company missed its extended October deadline despite having secured the initial tender.

Mohamed Khaled confirmed the ministry enforced penalties and withdrew the performance bond from the non-compliant company.

Sultan Ibrahim had earlier decreed the cancellation of acquiring over thirty-year-old Black Hawk helicopters due to safety concerns that could endanger pilots’ lives.

Regarding the recent Royal Malaysian Air Force F/A-18D Hornet crash at Kuantan Air Base, Mohamed Khaled announced a special investigation board has been formed to determine the cause.

He confirmed all similar aircraft have been temporarily grounded pending investigation results to prevent future incidents.

“Out of eight Hornets, only seven are operational now. We want to ensure that all aspects of safety are given full attention,” he said.

The minister expressed relief that both pilots survived the crash and requested space for the investigation team to complete their work thoroughly. – Bernama