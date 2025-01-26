SEREMBAN: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) Microsoft AI TEACH Skills for AI-Enabled Economy programme can help prepare the community to face the challenges of the digital world.

Negeri Sembilan Heritage, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Action Committee Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli said that the initiative represents a key effort to empower the local community by fostering the development of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

He emphasised that the programme aligns with the goals outlined in the Negeri Sembilan Digital Economy Plan 2027, which seeks to cultivate a digitally literate society.

“I am delighted that Negeri Sembilan will be a witness to one of the initiatives to adapt AI technology, which will positively impact the local community. This program is a strategic step towards enhancing the people’s digital skills.

“With knowledge in AI and the latest technologies, this programme can strengthen workforce competitiveness and help bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas,“ he said after opening the state-level MCMC Microsoft AI TEACH Skills for AI-Enabled Economy here today.

Present were Southern Region MCMC senior director Mohamad Rizal Ahmad; Negeri Sembilan Economic Planning Unit director Datuk Muhammad Nahar Sidek; UiTM Negeri Sembilan Branch deputy rector for Industrial Research, Society Dr Aslizah Mohd Aris.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan MCMC director Ts Md Tahir Musa, Microsoft Malaysia Public Sector senior director Azhar Abdullah and Biji-biji Initiative Ecosystem Chief Officer Jeyasudan Balasundran.

Mohd Faizal said that in Negeri Sembilan, the programme will focus on the NADI (National Information Dissemination Centre) community in line with the government’s desire to reduce the digital gap between urban and rural areas so that no one is left behind in technological progress.

He said since it was launched on June 20 last year, the programme trained a total of 1,352 local community members including those from Kuala Lumpur, Perak, Penang, Melaka, and Selangor.

Through the programme, participants receive comprehensive training in AI including an understanding of basic AI concepts, and ethics in the use of AI, as well as resume and portfolio development to enhance their employment opportunities.

Participant V Hema, 31, said the programme is very helpful, especially for the current generation to improve their skills in the face of an increasingly challenging world and can also be applied in the employment sector.

“This is the first time I joined an AI course, I learned a lot of new things including how to make ‘slides’ for paper presentations and making more structured sentences,“ said the quality officer who has worked in a private company for six years.

Another participant, Nurul Fadzni Muhammad, 38, said knowledge about AI technology is something that has become a necessity in this era.

“AI is not only important as a technological tool but as a catalyst for more inclusive and sustainable economic development,“ she said.