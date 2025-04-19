MCMC secured 12 shortlisted entries for WSIS Prizes 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Twelve outstanding projects by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been listed as finalists for the 2025 World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes.

In a statement, MCMC said the WSIS Prizes, hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and supported by other United Nations agencies, is a globally recognised platform that honoured impactful digital initiatives contributing to sustainable development.

“Malaysia has marked another significant milestone in its digital development journey. Recognition by ITU reflects the country’s ongoing commitment to advancing digital inclusion and promoting sustainable innovation, in alignment with global aspirations under the WSIS framework,“ the statement said.

According to MCMC being selected from hundreds of global submissions was a great achievement.

Adding to the success, Malaysia was also named a Platinum Strategic Partner at WSIS+20 this year, an honour that underscored the nation’s growing influence in global digital discussions and reinforced Southeast Asia’s emergence as a regional digital powerhouse.

It said the shortlisted projects spanned various WSIS Action Lines (ALs) and aligned closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), among them were Rural Connectivity Redefined: How SMART600 is Shaping Sarawak’s Future, MetaHRise: Transforming Onboarding and Talent Development through the Metaverse as well as National Information Dissemination Centre.

“Others include the MCMC Cashless Society Programme, Sihat Xpress Smart Telehealth Kiosk and Empowering communities for healthy and ethical AI adoption via MCMC Microsoft AI TEACH programme,“ it said.

MCMC said following successful wins in 2023 and 2024, this year’s shortlist builds on Malaysia’s growing reputation as a regional leader in applying ICT for inclusive development

“With strong support across government ministries and agencies, these projects embody a collective push towards a more digitally connected and empowered society,“ it said.

Public voting for the WSIS Prizes 2025 is now open, and MCMC encourages all Malaysians to participate and support local efforts on the world stage by voting for the project that inspires them.