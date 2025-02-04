MCMC summons FB group admins over racially inciting content

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has recorded the statements of two main administrators of a Facebook group being used to spread information and comments believed to incite racial and religious discord that can potentially cause public unrest.

In a statement today, MCMC said the individuals’ statements were taken at its headquarters in Cyberjaya at 9 am on March 27 following public complaints.

“A mobile phone and SIM card were confiscated for case evidence,“ the statement read.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and the individuals involved could face a fine of up to RM500,000, a prison sentence of up to two years, or both, if convicted.

MCMC also said it had submitted 110 requests to Meta to remove racially provocative content from the Facebook group.

“Of the 110 requests, Facebook found that 106 content breached its Community Standards and were discarded,“ it said.

MCMC advised the public not to misuse online network services and applications by uploading content that could incite hatred toward any race or religion.

“Such actions not only violate the law but also threaten the harmony of the multi-racial society in this country,“ it added.