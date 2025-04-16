MCMC summons Kwong Wah Yit Poh on Malaysian flag report

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has summoned Kwong Wah Yit Poh regarding a report about an incomplete image of the Malaysian flag.

The image was uploaded onto the media organisation’s official Facebook account today, said MCMC in a statement tonight.

It said an investigation into the case is being conducted under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), specifically Section 233, as the offence involves content uploaded online.

The Commission said that it takes the matter seriously and will fully cooperate with the Home Ministry and the Royal Malaysia Police in conducting further investigations into the issue, if necessary and relevant.

MCMC warned all parties, whether media organisations or the public, against uploading or spreading content that mocks or displays the Malaysian flag in an incomplete form.

“Strict action may be taken against any party that violates this regulation. MCMC is committed to ensuring that the use of digital media in Malaysia remains orderly and respects national symbols,“ the statement added.

A local portal reported today that Kwong Wah Yit Poh also published an illustration of the Jalur Gemilang in an incomplete form after a similar incident was reported involving Sin Chew Daily in its coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia.