KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is taking immediate action to address scams relating to MyPR (Red IC) application pages on Facebook, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

Teo, in a Facebook post today, said that she has been receiving reports of pages falsely claiming to assist with MyPR (Red IC) applications, some even promising approval within 21 days, and such fraudulent activities will be investigated, with the perpetrators brought to justice.

“I urge everyone to remain vigilant and question the legitimacy of what they encounter online, particularly when it seems too good to be true. Remember, misinformation spreads quickly, and taking a moment to verify claims can save you from falling victim.

“Many of these fraudulent posts are paid advertisements, which raises a critical question: how can platforms like Facebook, or their parent company Meta, allow such content to circulate without proper verification? This is a serious oversight that compromises user safety,“ she said.

Teo also explained that the process of obtaining permanent residency in Malaysia is complex and lengthy, involving multiple stages and strict protocols under the Home Ministry to ensure national security.

According to her, it is impossible for anyone to bypass these procedures or guarantee expedited approvals.

Teo said this situation shows the importance of the Online Safety Act 2024 and the Social Media Licensing Framework passed in the Dewan Rakyat recently.

She added that the frameworks, which will be enforced on Jan 1 next year, hold platform providers accountable, ensuring they act ethically and responsibly to protect users from harmful content.

“With these frameworks, we can compel platforms like Meta to not only remove misleading advertisements swiftly but also implement stricter measures to verify content before it reaches the public.

“Let’s work together to create a safer, more trustworthy online environment for everyone,“ she added.