MCMC to fine Harith, Cecelia RM10,000 each for insulting Islam

PUTRAJAYA: Comedian Harith Iskander and Cecelia Yap Song will each be fined RM10,000 for uploading offensive and insulting content against Islam.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said in a statement tonight that the action under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 was made after obtaining permission from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

The commission also said that following its request, Meta had taken down the content as it violated the social media’s community guidelines.

“In addition, we have also applied for the Facebook accounts of both individuals to be closed. The applications are under the consideration of Meta,” the MCMC added in the statement.

Harith is alleged to have uploaded a photo of a cup of coffee with a caption that allegedly insulted Islam on his Facebook page on Jan 18, while Cecelia, under the Facebook account Cecilia Yap Song KL, allegedly posted a comment insulting Islam on the celebrity’s post three days later.