NATIONAL men’s doubles ace Aaron Chia has been advised to focus on the full recovery of his recurring wrist injury ahead of the prestigious All-England badminton championships, which will begin in Birmingham on Tuesday (March 11).

Former world number one men’s singles shuttler Roslin Hashim said Aaron is understood to be grappling with the injury after undergoing intensive training recently, adding that the doubles ace needs sufficient rest period if he hopes to do well at the All-England.

“Usually, when a player suffers an injury and knows that he will be competing in back-to-back tournaments, the recovery period is of utmost importance.

“The player need not do much weight training and make sure he does not aggravate the injury. That’s all one has to do,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, Aaron and his partner Soh Wooi Yik crashed out in the first round of the Orleans Masters in France after losing 18-21, 8-21 to China’s Sun Wen Jun-Zhu Yi Jun.

The first-round defeat for Aaron-Wooi Yik, the 2019 and 2024 All-England runners-up, has derailed their preparations for this year’s edition and Roslin believes that the coaches and the player himself need to make a proper assessment of the injury and come up with a different game plan.

“We know he (Aaron) is a back-court player. So, if he can’t cover the backcourt, then it will surely affect their game. We do not know the severity of his injury... perhaps, he felt some pain and did not want to take further risks at the Orleans Masters yesterday.

“Or perhaps the coaches have a different idea on how they should play after this (loss in Orleans Masters) considering the situation Aaron is in,” he said.

Besides Aaron-Wooi Yik, the other Malaysian men’s doubles pairs bound for the All-England are Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King as well as the professional pairs of Goh Sze-Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi and Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong.