MCPF offers psychological support to tackle school bullying in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation stands ready to provide psychological and counselling support services for both victims and perpetrators of school bullying.

MCPF senior vice-chairman Datuk Sri Ayub Yaakob stated this initiative will be implemented across all educational levels to ensure every school remains a safe environment free from crime and violence.

He added that the foundation is prepared to organise intervention programmes and crime prevention awareness initiatives through training and seminars for educators, parents and community members.

“This issue requires serious attention as it represents a national concern demanding collective commitment rather than just government responsibility,“ Ayub emphasised.

The MCPF remains committed to empowering Crime Prevention Clubs in schools to enhance student awareness about actions that could impact their futures.

Ayub urged all stakeholders including higher education students, Parent-Teacher Associations, non-governmental organisations and local communities to unite in combating bullying. – Bernama