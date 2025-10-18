Kelantan influenza outbreak under control with seven school clusters

KOTA BHARU: The influenza outbreak in Kelantan remains under control with seven clusters detected as of October 15th.

These clusters involve several schools across the state according to health authorities.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah confirmed no new cases have been recorded since the last cluster was identified.

He stated that control and prevention measures are proving effective in containing the outbreak.

“So far, we have seven influenza clusters involving school students.

However, the situation is under control and there has been no increase in cases.

The state also does not need to implement additional measures such as mass vaccination because the situation is still under control,” he told reporters after opening the national level 2025 World Rabies Day celebration in Tunjong.

Hilmi said the state government would continue periodic consultations with the Kelantan Health Department.

These consultations will evaluate the need for additional measures should cases rise in any area. – Bernama