RM42.25 million in new initiatives for Indian community under MADANI

KUALA LUMPUR: Several new initiatives worth RM42.25 million introduced specifically for the Indian community reflect the MADANI Government’s commitment to ensuring equitable opportunities for all.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the initiatives aim to improve the socioeconomic status of the Indian community and enhance access to education and digital skills.

He stated that the government’s responsibility is to ensure policies are felt by every layer of society, including the Indian community across the country.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and other Cabinet members.

Gobind said the new initiatives include the Kalvi MADANI free tuition programme, the provision of laptops under the Peranti Siswa initiative, and the maintenance and upgrading of schools under MITRA.

The Kalvi MADANI programme will benefit students at 200 Tamil National-Type Schools with an allocation of RM8 million.

He added that the hardcore poverty eradication programme involving RM3.5 million will be implemented through Bank Simpanan Nasional.

The government also introduced the Dharma MADANI programme to empower places of worship as community centres with an allocation of RM20 million.

An additional RM19.09 million was announced under the MADANI Budget 2026 for maintenance works at SJKTs nationwide.

Gobind said the government is looking into developing ICT labs and bilingual libraries in selected SJKTs to nurture a digitally literate generation.

He emphasised that technological progress must go hand in hand with human values, responsibility and shared prosperity.

The MADANI Government remains committed to ensuring no community is left behind in the digital transformation.

He noted that the Indian community is an integral part of the nation’s history and an important partner in national development.

Prime Minister Anwar announced last Thursday that the government had introduced new initiatives worth RM42.25 million for the Indian community.

Themed Cahaya MADANI, Sinar Perpaduan, the event was organised by the Digital Ministry with support from the Ministry of National Unity.

It was attended by over 5,000 visitors from various communities. – Bernama