MDEC-funded digital games, status of five LRT3 stations among focus of Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: Local digital games which have received funding from the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), and the latest status of the five Light Rail Transit Line 3 (LRT3) stations, are among the key issues to be discussed in today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) will ask the Digital Minister, during the question-and-answer session, about local digital games, either computer or video, which have received MDEC funding since 2014. He will also request details on the amount of funds allocated to each game, and their respective sales revenues.

In the same session, Azahari Hasan (PN-Padang Rengas) is scheduled to ask the Minister of Transport for an update on the continuation of the previously cancelled five LRT3 station project, including the projected date of operation and the implications of any additional costs compared with the original estimates.

Dr Abd Ghani Ahmad (PN-Jerlun) will pose a question to the Minister of Finance, regarding the government’s willingness to allow selected contributors to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to withdraw their savings for hajj pilgrimage before reaching retirement age.

Following the question-and-answer session, the debate on the Supply Bill (Budget 2025) will resume.

As of last week, a total of 75 Members of Parliament, from the government, opposition, and Independent blocs, participated in the debate on the bill. Among the issues raised were the implementation of the minimum wage and targeted subsidies.

The current Dewan Rakyat session will sit for 35 days, concluding on Dec 12.