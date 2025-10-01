Mechanic fined RM20,000 for beating sister’s dog to death with iron rod

IPOH: A mechanic was fined RM20,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here after pleading guilty to beating a dog to death last month.

Magistrate Anis Hanini Abdullah handed down the sentence on M Thineshkumar, 23, and ordered him to serve one month in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

The man was accused of cruelly beating a male dog with an iron rod, causing injuries, between 10.30 pm and 9 am on September 18 and 19 at a house in Lebuh Klebang Utara 30, Taman Arkid.

The charge was framed under Section 29(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which carries a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM100,000, or imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Amal Aziemah Kohar urged that the accused be given an appropriate sentence as a lesson.

The accused, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a minimum fine on grounds that he had no fixed income, had to support both parents, and claimed the dog had bitten him.

Based on the facts of the case, on September 18 the accused struck his sister’s pet dog with an iron rod at their residence, but the animal did not suffer any serious injuries at the time.

However, the next day, while his sister was at work, Thineshkumar once again beat the dog, this time causing severe head injuries that eventually led to its death. – Bernama