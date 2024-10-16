Medical officer loses over RM113,000 to fake online job scam

MUAR: A medical officer lost RM113,086.40 in savings after being deceived by a non-existent online part-time job offer.

Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the 27-year-old man claimed to have met an individual through an app, where he was offered a part-time job.

He said the victim sought further details and was asked to conduct a survey on energy efficiency through a provided link, with a promise of a 20 per cent commission.

“Believing the attractive returns, the victim registered as an agent on a website. However, to access the survey link, he made 14 transactions to five different accounts, amounting to RM113,086.40.

“...based on the website display, the victim was shown a profit of RM130,000. However, he was then asked to make additional payments to withdraw the profit,” Raiz Mukhliz said in a statement today.

The victim refused to make further payments and realised he had been scammed, prompting him to lodge a police report yesterday.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. We also advise the public to remain vigilant and exercise caution, especially in transactions involving financial matters,” Raiz Mukhliz said.